Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegally killed deer, New York officials say

A photo shared on social media set off an investigation that led police to an illegally killed trophy deer, New York state officials said.

On Dec. 7, a New York conservation officer was made aware of a Facebook post showing a man with an out-of-season buck, according to a Department of Environmental Conservation news release. The large deer appears to be a 12-point, the photo shows.

The officer then researched locations associated with the hunter, and authorities eventually found the deer “hanging on a property,” officials said.

The man admitted to shooting the buck in early December, after the season had ended, officials said.

Seasons vary based on geographic location, type of weapon used and the kind of deer, according to the DEC.

The man also did not have a hunting license, officials said.

He was issued a ticket for the illegal killing, which is a misdemeanor, and was also given a ticket for hunting without a license, which is a violation, officials said.

The buck was confiscated by the officers and brought to the Venison Donation Coalition, a non-profit that helps provide food to families in need.

At least several other individuals have been ticketed in recent months in New York state for deer hunting violations, according to the DEC.

One man used pumpkins to lure a deer into his backyard before shooting it with a crossbow. Another hunter in upstate New York was ticketed for shooting a deer within 500 feet of a residence, which is against the law. The man, a New York City resident, didn’t know there were “rules up here.”

Last year, hunters in New York state killed an estimated 211,269 deer, a decrease of 17% from the prior year, according to DEC data. The reappearance of the Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, a fatal viral illness, in certain deer populations appears to have factored into the decline.

‘Chubby’ bear cub helped capture close-up videos of wildlife in Minnesota. Take a look

Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old finger paintings in Australian cave. ‘Irreparable’

Asian homeowners ‘believed to have large sums’ of money targeted in 4 states, feds say

Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago