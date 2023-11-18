Hunter fatally shot in Wayne County; investigation underway

A hunter was fatally shot while hunting Saturday morning in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place around 7 a.m. in the area of Cotten Road, near Route 89, in the town of Savannah.

The identity of the hunter was not released, pending family notification.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and being conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Hunter fatally shot in Wayne County NY; investigation underway