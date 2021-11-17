Hunter finds human remains that could’ve been in woods for over a year, Maine cops say

A hunter found human remains that could’ve been in the woods for a year or even longer, Maine police said.

The hunter, whose name was not released, came across the remains of a body behind Central Maine Power’s building in Augusta, the state’s capital, on Nov. 13, police said in a news release.

Since the hunter’s discovery was reported that evening, the scene was secured and then processed the following day by detectives from local and state police.

McClatchy News has reached out to state authorities for comment.

“There is nothing suspicious and no indication of foul play of any kind,” police said in the release.

Augusta detectives are looking into any unsolved missing person cases in the area that are potentially related to the human remains.

The body was removed from the woods by an official from the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to conduct an analysis for identification.