Hunter finds missing mom’s motorcycle. Then Pennsylvania cops find human remains nearby

A hunter found a motorcycle over a Pennsylvania hillside, then called police and gave them its license plate number, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police looked up the plate and learned the motorcycle belonged to Darlene Harbison, a 59-year-old mother who vanished in September, according to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department.

State troopers responded to the area in Worthington Township on Dec. 5 and found human remains, according to the release.

Allegheny County police officers then responded, authorities said, and the remains are believed to belong to Harbison, of Frazer. The remains were taken to a medical examiner for confirmation.

Harbison was last seen on Sept. 11, police said, and her daughter tried contacting her several times without any success. The daughter then requested a welfare check from the Frazer Township Police Department.

On Sept. 13, Frazer police asked Allegheny County detectives for help as they searched for the missing woman, according to the release.

“Through the investigation, it was learned Harbison was in a volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibbs,” police said. “It is believed Gibbs is the person responsible for Harbison’s disappearance.”

Gibbs was found dead on Sept. 17 in West Deer Township, police said. He is believed to have died of suicide.

Harbison’s daughter, Jen Harbison, previously shared that her mother could potentially be found at a crime scene made to look like a vehicle accident.

“We kind of knew the motorcycle was going to be part of finding her, and it was,” Harbison brother, Robert Ruediger, told WTAE. “I watched the motorcycle come out, and it was kind of heartbreaking, kind of bittersweet.”

Now that authorities believe they have found her mom, Jen Harbison said her family’s prayers have been answered.

“We are able to get the closure we need and say the proper goodbye,” Jen Harbison said in a Facebook post. “We are tremendously thankful for all the help we have received from walkers, prayers and more. To our communities your support has been enormous and we thank everyone. To the Hunter who made the discovery this morning we are beyond thankful.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Frazer is about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia and about 280 miles southeast of Worthington, in the Pittsburgh area.

