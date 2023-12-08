‘Hunter and the hunted.’ Smith found guilty in deadly SC prison mob riot

A Lee County jury on Friday found Michael Smith guilty of being part of a mob that assaulted and killed fellow inmate Cornelius McClary in 2018 during a wild gang brawl in a deadly prison riot in which seven inmates were killed by other prisoners.

The verdict — after less than an hour’s deliberation — came on the fourth day of a trial at Lee County’s 115-year-old courthouse in downtown Bishopville. It was the first trial of any inmate charged in the 2018 Lee Correctional Institution riot, one of the nation’s deadliest in the last quarter century.

It also was the first time major events of that night have been aired publicly and in such detail in a formal setting. The riot took place in three different dormitories, but testimony in Smith’s trial focused mostly on what happened in his building.

Since Tuesday, prosecutors had put up eight witnesses; the defense only one — Smith, 31, who took the stand Thursday and told the jury he stabbed McClary to death in self defense.

Smith’s self-defense description of events was ridiculed Friday morning during arguments to the jury by prosecutors Barney Giese and Margaret Scott, who painted Smith as a vengeful killer who stabbed and struck a helpless and unarmed McClary as he lay on the floor of a prison dorm bleeding from 90 previous stab wounds.

“It looked like a bunch of sharks attacking poor Mr. McClary,” Giese told the jury, pointing to evidence of prison video cameras that Giese said showed Smith, a Bloods gang member, pushing through a crowd of fellow Bloods to follow McClary, who had tumbled down a staircase. At the stairs’ bottom, Smith then proceeded to stab McClary in the back, hit him and stab him again, Giese said.

Scott told the jury that this was a case of “the hunter and the hunter... predator and prey,” and Smith was “on the prowl” and McClary was the prey.

Earlier in the week, pathologist Janice Ross, a prosecution witness, testified that McClary had been stabbed 101 times, some of the wounds just cuts but others that would result in death.

Defense attorney Aimee Zmrokzek emphasized to the jury Smith’s testimony that he had been in fear of his life during the multi-hour riot, and that a friend of his had been stabbed to death earlier that night in another prison dormitory.

Zmroczek also blamed the S.C. Department of Corrections for failing to keep inmates in a safe and secure environment. “I will say until I’m blue in the face, yes, SCDC caused this.” The department’s failures included the lack of good locks on doors that might have prevented killings, she said.

Smith was charged with assault and battery by mob, first degree, resulting in death. He faced three charges: conspiracy and possession of a weapon by an inmate. The jury considered each charge separately and found Smith guilty of each one.

The judge in the prison riot trial is Ferrell Cothran Jr.

This story will be updated.