Hunter mistakes another man for a turkey and shoots him in Minnesota woods, cops say

Two men were out hunting when one of them confused the other for a turkey, authorities in Minnesota said.

After mistakenly identifying the 54-year-old man as a turkey, the 48-year-old hunter fired his gun, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He had accidentally shot a member of his hunting party, deputies said.

First responders were called to the woodsy area shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, according to the release.

The 54-year-old man, of Arden Hills, was taken to a hospital with “apparent non-life-threatening injuries,” authorities said. The shooter, of Excelsior, is cooperating with the investigation.

The men were hunting about 25 miles northeast of downtown Minneapolis.

Hunter on meth kills teen he mistook for deer, Georgia officials say. He’s prison-bound

Trespassing hunters shoot caretaker who told them to leave property, IN officials say

Hunter trying to grab falling shotgun accidentally shoots friend, WA officials say