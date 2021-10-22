Hunter mysteriously shot to death near Tennessee field, sheriff says. ‘Cold-blooded’

Timothy Ring, a 55-year-old hunter in rural western Tennessee, told his family on Tuesday morning that he was going to work on his deer stand, according to the sheriff and local media reports.

Hours later, his family found his truck in a field on his rental property. His body was nearby.

Now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Benton County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in solving the mysterious case, with state investigators calling it a “suspicious death investigation.”

“If you know anything, do what’s right, even if it’s your family!” Tammy Ring Wood, who referred to herself as Ring’s sister, said in a Facebook post. “My brother did not deserve this, I promise, we will get justice!!!!”

Ring was from Camden, Tennessee, and worked as an engineer with CSX Transportation, according to his obituary. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

State investigators said Ring’s body was found in the Lower Big Sandy Road area of Benton County, which runs almost parallel to the Big Sandy River north of Camden. Benton County has about 16,000 residents, census data show.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher told WKRN that Ring’s family found his truck in a cornfield and his body was about 25 yards away in the wood line.

“This was very cold-blooded,” the sheriff said, according to WKRN.

Christopher said Ring’s deer stand was in the back of his truck and he had been shot multiple times, RadioNWTN reported. Christopher said the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff also told WKRN that Ring was “pretty well thought of in Benton County.”

“Just a good guy, just not the kind of guy that you ever worried about getting into anything,” he said, according to the TV station. “You could leave anything with him. He was honest, hard-working.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

