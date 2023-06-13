Hunter realizes he killed federally protected bear after it was too late, officials say

A hunter opened fire at a bear in North Idaho and realized he shot a federally protected species after it was too late, wildlife officials said.

The hunter was looking for black bears on June 8 in the Idaho Panhandle, north of Upper Priest Lake, the Idaho Fish and Game said in a June 9 news release.

When he saw what he believed to be a black bear, he shot the animal. But once he got a closer look, he learned it was a grizzly bear, wildlife officials said.

He reported the incident to wildlife officials, and they said they are investigating.

Grizzly bears were listed as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1975 in the lower 48 states. Alaska and Hawaii are the two states that are not included.

They are protected at a state and federal level, making it illegal to “harm, harass, or kill grizzly bears, except in cases of self defense or the defense of others.”

Idaho is home to grizzly and black bears

About 20,000 to 30,000 black bears live in the state, and officials allow them to be hunted because of their healthy population.

However, there are approximately 80 to 100 grizzly bears in Idaho.

Wildlife officials reminded hunters to make sure they know the physical characteristic differences between the two animals.

A grizzly bear can be spotted by its rounded ears, shoulder hump, long claws and dished (concave) face profile. On the other hand, a black bear has tall ears, a straight face profile, no shoulder hump and shorter claws.

The sizing and coloring of a bear is not a reliable way to determine the difference between the two, wildlife officials said, because both bears vary in color. A black bear can be blonde, cinnamon or black.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

