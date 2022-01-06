Hunter Shoots Deer Near LI Wildlife Rescue Center: Patch PM
Hunter Shoots Deer Near Wildlife Rescue Center: 'It Was Horrible'
"There should not be a hunting area near a wildlife center. That's like putting a porn shop next to a children's playground."
Driver Arraigned In Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Teen
Daniel Campbell, 20, is was charged with 1 count of leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, according to his attorney.
Hochul's State Of State Centers On Kickstarting NY's Comeback
Gov. Hochul delivered a state of the state address focused on growing a health care work force, tax relief, offshore wind, infrastructure.
This article originally appeared on the Miller Place-Rocky Point Patch