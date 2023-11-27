Hunter shoots trophy buck — then her boyfriend drops to his knee, Nebraska photos show

A hunter shot an impressive buck in the Nebraska woods — then, a short time later, her boyfriend unexpectedly dropped to his knee.

He wasn’t hurt, just smitten, with a ring in his hand and an important question on his mind, photos show.

“I was by (her) side when she dropped the hammer on the deer of a lifetime,” Cole Bures said in a Nov. 12 Facebook post. “Later I dropped to one knee and asked her to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Bures, 32, and his now-fiancee, Sammie Camenzind, share a love of hunting, a hobby that runs in both of their families, 28-year-old Camenzind told the Omaha World-Herald. They had spotted the buck on a trail camera outside of Lincoln, and Bures let her take the shot.

“Everybody has been saying they would marry him, too, if he let them shoot this big of a deer,” she told the newspaper.

Bures set up a photoshoot to commemorate the hunt — and the surprise proposal, he told the outlet.

“I didn’t think today could have gone any better until my best friend asked me to spend forever with him,” Camenzind said in a Facebook post. “Once in a lifetime buck and a lifetime of hunting with my favorite person in the world!”

