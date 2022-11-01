Hunter stumbles upon human skeleton in rural Wisconsin woods, investigators say

A hunter recently stumbled across human skeletal remains in the Wisconsin woods, investigators say.

The hunter made the startling discovery in rural Florence County, in northern Wisconsin, on Oct. 28, the state Department of Justice said in a news release shared Oct. 31.

The department’s Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation, according to the release.

Investigators have determined the skeleton is female, the release said, but little else is known.

The woman’s identity is a mystery and the remains don’t match any records of missing persons from the area.

Officials did not say if there is any evidence pointing to a cause of death, or if foul play is suspected.

“Ongoing investigative efforts are being conducted to identify the remains and further the investigation,” the release said.

Florence County borders Canada, and is about 109 miles north of Green Bay.

