Hunter Tatum pleads guilty in deaths of pregnant wife, unborn son

PRATTVILLE — Hunter Tatum pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his pregnant wife, Summer, and the couple’s unborn son, Everett.

The plea came as a three-day trial in Prattville was coming to a close. Tatum, 26, has agreed to serve two 99-year consecutive sentences, District Attorney C.J. Robinson said. Tatum had been indicted on capital murder charges.

The state had sought the death penalty in the case.

The pleas were a bit of a surprise, coming just before the state and defense were set to give their closing statements to the jury.

Summer Tatum's family approved the plea deal, Robinson said.

"We were confident that we would get a guilty verdict on capital murder," he said. "We were very clear with the family of what we evidence we expected the defense to put on during the penalty phase of the trial. And we were also confident that the jury would likely return a recommendation of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"Ninety-nine year sentences back-to-back accomplishes the same thing as life without, in my view. And for the family, there is finality. There will be no appeals that would come with a death sentence. You can't say it offers the family closure, because I don't feel you can have closure from something like this. But it does allow them to prepare to move on to the next chapter without years of appeals hanging over them.

Defense attorneys J. Taylor and Branch Kloss could not be reached for comment.

No one disputes Hunter Tatum shot his wife. The state alleged he did it in a fit of anger after she found out he was conducting an online “sexting” affair with a woman living in England. The defense argued self-defense, that Hunter Tatum wrested the revolver from Summer Tatum’s hand after she allegedly told him “You don’t deserve to live,” and “I’m going to kill you.”

Summer Tatum, who was pregnant, died after she was shot in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Key evidence put on by the state was audio captured by a home security camera outside the Tatum home. In the audio Summer Tatum can be heard begging for her life.

“Please! Please! Please!” Summer Tatum bellowed. “I’ll stay! I’ll do anything! Please don’t kill me!”

Then two pops are heard, about three seconds apart, as Hunter Tatum fired a .38-caliber revolver into the back of her head. Testimony brought out that Summer Tatum died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Prosecutors told the jury Hunter Tatum’s voice is also on the tape saying “Nope,” several times before the shots were fired.

Hunter Tatum is seen during a preliminary hearing at the Autauga County Courthouse in Prattville, Alabama, on Nov. 4, 2021. Tatum pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Summer Tatum, and their unborn son, Everett.

Defense attorneys say Summer Tatum was screaming during the struggle when Hunter Tatum was trying to wrest the revolver from her hands. It was Summer Tatum’s gun, testimony revealed.

Tatum had also faced two other murder charges; the murder of Summer Tatum, and the murder of another person while having the intent of killing someone else, Robinson confirmed. The capital murder charge is because of the murder of two or more people in the same criminal act. It's not unusual to have multiple charges in a capital case.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Oct. 18, 2021, at the couple’s home on Sunset Court. Both the defense and prosecution painted the picture of a loving couple just starting out in life with a new home and a baby on the way.

Summer Tatum initially survived the shooting, which Hunter Tatum reported to 911. She was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery by the Prattville Fire Department. She died at the hospital. The baby, who was named Everett, was delivered by an emergency Cesarean section. He lived about two hours.

