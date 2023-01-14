Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) five-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock spikes 30% this past week

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC), since the last five years saw the share price fall 96%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 89% in the last year. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

The recent uptick of 30% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Hunter Technology didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that Hunter Technology can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Hunter Technology investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Our data indicates that Hunter Technology had US$784k more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in September 2022. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived 48% per year, over 5 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Hunter Technology's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Hunter Technology's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Hunter Technology hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -15% exceeds its share price return of -96%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.6% in the twelve months, Hunter Technology shareholders did even worse, losing 89%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Hunter Technology has 6 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

