Hunter Valley: Ten people killed in bus crash in Australia

Police car

At least 10 people have died and more than 10 others were injured in a bus crash in Australia's wine region.

Emergency services were called to Wine County Drive in Hunter Valley, New South Wales (NSW) on Sunday, after reports a coach had rolled over.

Police said 11 people have been taken to hospital, while another 18 passengers on board were unharmed.

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing.

NSW police have launched a investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police and the crash investigation unit," police said in a statement.

Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the accident happened off a highway near the towns Greta and Branxton.

"It is a small community out there, but truly tragic events that I'm sure the community there will be waking up to the shock of it all today," he told ABC Radio National.