Hunterdon Central superintendent leaving mid-year for Westchester County post

Hunterdon Central High School will begin searching for a new superintendent after the current schools chief announced his resignation on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Moore, who became superintendent of Hunterdon County's largest school district in 2017, has been appointed assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Mamaroneck Union Free School District in New York's Westchester County.

Moore's last day at Hunterdon Central will be at the end of March.

"I love this school, our staff, and all of our students. I have seen this community in victory, and have also walked with the school through some of its saddest and most difficult times," Moore said. "In all of it, I have been dedicated to ensuring that there is a home at Central for each of our students and their families."

Jeffrey Moore

Moore served as superintendent during the pandemic. A successor to Christina Steffner, Moore also had to deal with several controversies during his tenure in the school district with about 2,700 students, including issues of diversity and equity policy.

In 2021, Moore was selected as the Superintendent of the Year by the Association of NJ Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages for his support of multi-lingual and English language learners.

"This is truly a wonderful place, filled with talented, passionate, and dedicated people," Moore continued. "I am certain that they will continue to not only distinguish our community, but also to set the standard for the best that public education can offer."

More: Central Jersey wrestlers to watch in 2023-24

Moore came to Hunterdon Central after serving as director of curriculum and instruction at the Freehold Regional School District where the Rutgers graduate began his career as a social studies teacher.

In that Monmouth County district, he worked under Superintendent of Schools Charles Sampson, who was named superintendent of the Mamaroneck Union Free School District last month.

In a statement on its website, Sampson said he was looking forward to Moore joining the district.

“The Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction is one of the most critical roles in the district,” Sampson said. “It requires someone who can constantly push the boundaries on how to innovate and excel while also ensuring that we are meeting the needs of all students and supporting our educators and staff.”

“It’s an honor to join the distinguished team at Mamaroneck, and I’ve enjoyed getting to know the district,” Moore said in a statement on the district's website. “The levels of talent, passion, and dedication in this warm and wonderful place are simply astounding. I’m eager to work with our staff and all of our families, leveraging openness and pooling everyone’s skills toward guaranteeing that the promises of our mission reach every single one of our students.”

In the New York school district, Moore emerged as the leading candidate following a search process that included multiple committee interviews and the completion of district-specific performance tasks.

Moore told the Hunterdon Central board that his new position "represents an opportunity that I cannot ignore."

Moore said he will work with the Hunterdon Central school board in the search for a new superintendent.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hunterdon Central NJ High School Superintendent Jeffrey Moore leaving