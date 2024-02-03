Hunterdon commissioner tapped to head New Jersey Association of Counties

Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun Van Doren has been sworn in as president of the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC).

“I look forward to leading this outstanding organization in 2024 with a unified and proactive voice as NJAC continues to excel as a valuable and trusted resource for county governments across the State.” Van Doren said in a statement.

Hunterdon County Clerk and NJAC Past President Mary Melfi administered the oath of office to Van Doren and U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. delivered the keynote remarks.

Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun Van Doren.

Somerset County Commissioner Shanel Y. Robinson was sworn in as first vice president and Union County Commissioner Alexander Mirabella was sworn in as secretary/treasurer.

More: 'It's not for arousal, but education': North Hunterdon library book debate recommences

“At a time in which county governments are playing a vital and growing role in the everyday lives of New Jersey residents through cutting edge regionalized and shared services, I commend NJAC’s executive officers and board of directors for their leadership, vision, and commitment as dedicated public servants,” Van Doren said.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hunterdon commissioner tapped to head NJ Association of Counties