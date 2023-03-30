Hunterdon County corrections officer charged with eight counts of sexual assault

FLEMINGTON – A Hunterdon County corrections officer was arrested Wednesday on eight counts of sexual assault over a seven-year period.

Jared Green, 35, of Pohatcong, has been charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual contact, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced.

The allegations are not in connection with his job, Robeson said. Green is suspended without pay.

The crimes allegedly occurred in Raritan Township, East Amwell Township, Alexandria Township, and Glen Gardner from 2011 to 2018, Robeson said.

The Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the investigation, Robeson said.

The arrest was made after an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Green is lodged in the Morris County Jail pending his first appearance in Superior Court.

First-degree charges carry prison terms of 10 to 20 years.

