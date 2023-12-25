Hunterdon County home sales for the week of Dec. 24, 2023

Clinton

  • 126 Albert Drive. $553,000.

Flemington

  • 1135 Barley Sheaf Road. $400,000.

  • 34 Locktown School Road. $400,000.

  • 42 Pennsylvania Ave. $648,000.

  • 905 Reed Court. $377,000.

Glen Gardner

  • 1903 Spruce Hills Drive. $244,000.

Hampton

  • 18 Oakwood Blvd. $698,580.

  • 2 Lake St. $345,000.

High Bridge

  • 15 Deer Run Drive. $355,000.

  • 53 Beavers St. $450,000.

Lambertville

  • 35 Ferry St. $925,000.

Lebanon

  • 14 Glencree Lane. $999,000.

  • 30 Meadow Lane. $949,900.

Milford

  • 135 Rick Road. $415,000.

  • 468 Spring Mills Road. $460,000.

Oldwick

  • 22 William St. $790,000.

Pittstown

  • 328 Quakertown Road. $425,000.

Whitehouse Station

  • 22 N Honeyman Road. $675,000.

  • 4 Sanderson Court. $913,900.

