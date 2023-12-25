Hunterdon County home sales for the week of Dec. 24, 2023
Clinton
126 Albert Drive. $553,000.
Flemington
1135 Barley Sheaf Road. $400,000.
34 Locktown School Road. $400,000.
42 Pennsylvania Ave. $648,000.
905 Reed Court. $377,000.
Glen Gardner
1903 Spruce Hills Drive. $244,000.
Hampton
18 Oakwood Blvd. $698,580.
2 Lake St. $345,000.
High Bridge
15 Deer Run Drive. $355,000.
53 Beavers St. $450,000.
Lambertville
35 Ferry St. $925,000.
Lebanon
14 Glencree Lane. $999,000.
30 Meadow Lane. $949,900.
Milford
135 Rick Road. $415,000.
468 Spring Mills Road. $460,000.
Oldwick
22 William St. $790,000.
Pittstown
328 Quakertown Road. $425,000.
Whitehouse Station
22 N Honeyman Road. $675,000.
4 Sanderson Court. $913,900.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
