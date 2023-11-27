Hunterdon County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023

Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
·1 min read

Califon

  • 57 Old Readingsburg Road. $325,000.

Clinton

  • 24 Mountain View Road. $430,000.

  • 8 Cottonwood Court. $940,000.

Flemington

  • 108 Rake Factory Road. $755,000.

  • 17 Greenwood Place. $478,600.

  • 3 Ballentine Court. $1,160,000.

  • 38 Surrey Lane. $512,000.

  • 510 Reed Court. $340,000.

  • 6 Fairfax Court. $820,000.

  • 8 Shippen Court. $635,000.

Frenchtown

  • 12 Stony Brook Road. $675,000.

  • 13 Maple Ave. $449,900.

Glen Gardner

  • 1804 Spruce Hills Drive. $190,000.

Hampton

  • 36 Leicester Lane. $685,000.

  • 407 Pine Stone Drive. $540,000.

  • 9 Thads Hill Road. $450,000.

High Bridge

  • 14 Maryland Ave. $440,000.

Lebanon

  • 16 Jennifer Court. $430,000.

  • 232 Maple Lane. $425,000.

  • 25 Hunters Circle. $685,000.

  • 9 Ramsey Road. $781,000.

Milford

  • 365 Spring Garden Road. $615,000.

Pittstown

  • 32 Cooks Cross Road. $300,000.

Pottersville

  • 202 Lindabury Lane. $675,000.

Ringoes

  • 523 County Road 579. $356,000.

Three Bridges

  • 18 Owl Court. $320,000.

Whitehouse Station

  • 1 Sanderson Court. $914,065.

  • 3 Blackberry Lane. $695,000.

  • 394 Readington Road. $620,000.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hunterdon County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023

Recommended Stories