Hunterdon County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023
Califon
57 Old Readingsburg Road. $325,000.
Clinton
24 Mountain View Road. $430,000.
8 Cottonwood Court. $940,000.
Flemington
108 Rake Factory Road. $755,000.
17 Greenwood Place. $478,600.
3 Ballentine Court. $1,160,000.
38 Surrey Lane. $512,000.
510 Reed Court. $340,000.
6 Fairfax Court. $820,000.
8 Shippen Court. $635,000.
Frenchtown
12 Stony Brook Road. $675,000.
13 Maple Ave. $449,900.
Glen Gardner
1804 Spruce Hills Drive. $190,000.
Hampton
36 Leicester Lane. $685,000.
407 Pine Stone Drive. $540,000.
9 Thads Hill Road. $450,000.
High Bridge
14 Maryland Ave. $440,000.
Lebanon
16 Jennifer Court. $430,000.
232 Maple Lane. $425,000.
25 Hunters Circle. $685,000.
9 Ramsey Road. $781,000.
Milford
365 Spring Garden Road. $615,000.
Pittstown
32 Cooks Cross Road. $300,000.
Pottersville
202 Lindabury Lane. $675,000.
Ringoes
523 County Road 579. $356,000.
Three Bridges
18 Owl Court. $320,000.
Whitehouse Station
1 Sanderson Court. $914,065.
3 Blackberry Lane. $695,000.
394 Readington Road. $620,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
