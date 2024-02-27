Hunterdon County lottery player wins $50K playing Powerball

A lottery player in Hunterdon County won $50,000 in the Saturday, Feb. 24 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the QuickChek in the Ringoes section of East Amwell, 410 Route 31 South. The winning numbers were 3, 8, 40, 53 and 58. The Red Powerball number was 3.

Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26. Drawings are broadcast live at 10:59 pm ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

