Hunterdon County office building may be converted into self-storage facility

LEBANON BOROUGH - Another office building in the Route 22 corridor may be converted into a self-storage facility.

600 Corporate LLC, of Manhattan, owner of 600 Corporate Drive at the intersection of Corporate Drive and Route 22, is scheduled to appear Jan. 9 before the borough's Land Use Board for a public hearing on a plan to convert the existing office building into a self-storage facility.

600 Corporate requires a use variance to operate a self-storage facility in the borough's Commercial-Research-Office-Manufacturing Zone.

A bulk variance is also required for impervious lot coverage.

600 Corporate bought the property in October 2020 for $1.5 million from the Piedmont Operating Partnership, of Norcross, Ga.

The 7.3-acre property is assessed at $8.5 million and the annual property tax bill is $218,875.

Merck and the Compass Group were former tenants of the building.

The property is close to the Lebanon Town Center, which has already been approved by the borough. The 280-unit apartment complex will include 56 affordable units.

The proposal is the latest in the Central Jersey trend of re-purposing suburban office buildings into either self-storage facilities or apartments.

Before the Bridgewater Zoning Board of Adjustment is a plan to demolish the two-story office building at 1661 Route 22 and build in its place a 129,827-square-foot self-storage facility on the north side of Route 22 west of Vosseller Avenue next to the CareOne at Somerset Valley nursing facility.

In Branchburg, the former Sun National Bank headquarters on Route 22 is being transformed into a self-storage facility.

An office complex on Route 22 in the Whitehouse Station section of Readington has been converted into apartments.

There are also proposals in Franklin (Somerset), Bridgewater, Bernards and Warren to tear down office buildings, once the gold standard of suburban development, and build warehouses or other storage facilities.

