On the run for 20 years, Hunterdon County sex assault suspect captured in Mexico

FLEMINGTON - A suspect in a 2003 sexual assault in Alexandria has been captured in Mexico City, the State Police announced.

Juan Francisco Aguillon, 43, was arrested May 7 by members of the United States Marshals Foreign Field Office in Mexico City. He was turned over to Mexican authorities and is pending extradition back to the United States.

Aguillon had been on the run for nearly two decades.

In 2003, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for Aguillon’s arrest on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a juvenile in Alexandria Township.

A decade later, in 2013, Aguillon was placed on the New Jersey State Police Most Wanted List and remained a fugitive at large.

In May 2018, detectives of the State Police Fugitive Unit and members of the United States Marshals Task Force, who were continuing the investigation into Aguillon’s whereabouts, discovered that he had fled the country.

Over the next several years, with intelligence obtained through the Real Time Crime Center South and various other resources, detectives tracked him into Mexico and narrowed down the search until they determined he was living in Mexico City, State Police said.

Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon County had posted a $500 reward for his capture last year.

