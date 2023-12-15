Hunterdon Land Trust undertaking $7.7 million rehab of Dvoor Farm

The Hunterdon Land Trust, which has preserved 11,600 acres in the county, is undertaking a $7.7 million rehabilitation of its home, the Dvoor Farm, on the Route 12 circle just outside of Flemington.

The goal of the project, Hunterdon Land Trust Executive Director Catherine Suttle told the Flemington Borough Council on Monday, is to upgrade the landmark for a number of purposes, including increasing educational programs and recreational opportunities.

The project, which calls for the rehabilitation of historic barns, a new entrance and parking area, will also be a boost to the local economy, serve as a gateway to Flemington by Mine Street and become a source of revenue for the nonprofit, Suttle said.

Suttle told the council that it is the "biggest project we've ever taken on."

The Hunterdon Land Trust is headquartered at the Dvoor Farm on the Route 12 traffic circle in Raritan Township.

The centerpiece of the project will be a multipurpose facility to accommodate 250 people, Suttle said.

Other parts of the project are a warming kitchen, public bathrooms, public access to the historic structures, a new entrance and parking area, stormwater improvements and lighting and signage upgrades.

The project will be separated into three phases.

The first phase, expected to be completed by the end of spring, includes engineering, asbestos removal, roofing, insulation, demolition, structural repairs, siding, windows, exterior doors and framing of an addition.

The first phase will cost $2.6 million, and the nonprofit has already raised those funds, Suttle said.

The organization is continuing to raise the $3.8 million for the second phase, which includes new utilities, septic work, mechanical and electrical work in the barn, installation of the warming kitchen, an elevator, interior partitions for bathrooms, stairways, lobby and interior finishes.

The third phase, which will cost $1.3 million, includes earthwork, a parking area, a new driveway, sidewalks, landscaping, stormwater system and site lighting.

The new driveway will be in the western part of property closed to Old Croton Road.

No timetable has been set for the project's completion.

So far, $2.77 million has been raised, Suttle said, with the New Jersey Historic Trust giving $1.4 million, the Hunterdon Land Trust allocating $200,000, $580,000 in donations, $387,415 from Hunterdon County and $205,000 from Raritan Township.

Suttle asked Flemington to give $100,000 over the next three years.

She noted that Flemington has been a supporter of the Hunterdon Land Trust for nearly a quarter of a century, dating back to 1999 when the town granted $50,000 toward the purchase of the property.

Mayor Marcia Karrow said the borough hasn't started the 2024 budget and noted that the borough is facing a number of costs. As an example, she said, Borough Hall has only one functioning bathroom.

"We'll take it up in next year's budget," she said.

