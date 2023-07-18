Hunterdon man recorded girl in store dressing room, prosecutor says

A 49-year-old Hunterdon County man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly recording a girl while she was trying on clothes in a Raritan Township retail store earlier this year.

Besides endangering the welfare of a child, which is a first-degree crime, Ron Rothman, of East Amwell, has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, one a third-degree crime and the other a fourth-degree crime, and two third-degree crimes of endangering the welfare of a child, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

Additional charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

A girl notified Raritan Township police that on March 17, 2023, an unidentified person used a cellphone to record her while she was in the changing room of a retail store trying on clothes, according to the prosecutor’s office. A request for information from police and the prosecutor's office about which store and the age of the girl has not yet been returned.

A further investigation revealed Rothman possessed recordings on his cellphone of the girl while she was in the changing room, according to the prosecutor’s office. An analysis of Rothman's phone also revealed images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of other children, who have not yet been identified, the prosecutor's office said.

A court-authorized search warrant was executed Monday morning at Rothman's home by members of the Raritan Township Police Department and Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office with assistance from the Hunterdon County S.W.A.T. Team and members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children and K-9 units, the prosecutor’s office said.

Rothman was taken into custody at his home without incident and detectives seized his computer hard drives and other computer equipment, the prosecutor's office said.

Rothman, who is receiving legal representation from attorney Joshua Altman, was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending his first court appearance Tuesday. A motion to detain Rothman was filed by the state.

Residents are urged to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129, Raritan Township Police Department at 908-782-8889 or Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers at 908-797-9627 or www.crimestoppershunterdon.com.

