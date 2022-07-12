Hunterdon man sentenced to federal prison for selling phony massage licenses

Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
TRENTON – A Tewksbury man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for producing and selling fraudulent massage therapy training certificates for use in various New Jersey massage parlors that engaged in prostitution.

Naresh Rane, 68, also known as Raj Rane, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson to knowingly and intentionally using and causing the use of facilities in interstate commerce to promote, manage, establish, carry on, and facilitate prostitution in violation of New Jersey law.

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi imposed the sentence Monday in Trenton federal court.

Court records say Rane owned and operated Axiom Healthcare Academy in North Bergen, which purported to provide classes in massage therapy training.

Rane held himself out as a businessman who, for a fee that ranged from $1,000 to $2,600, could provide massage therapy training certificates to anyone who wished to obtain a massage license without the required training.

Rane was also willing to provide phony transcripts listing classes and grades and was willing to submit the documents to the New Jersey Board of Nursing.

Between November 2013 and March 2014, Rane provided 10 fraudulent massage therapy training certificates and transcripts to a former Westwood, Bergen County councilman, who then gave them to prostitutes working in different massage parlors located in Middlesex, Union, Passaic and Hudson counties.

That councilman, Robert W. Miller, who pleaded guilty to federal prostitution charges in 2015, was found dead with his wife in their home in July 2016 in what authorities said appeared to be a double suicide. It was two months before Miller was scheduled to be sentenced, according to NorthJersey.com.

Rane admitted in court that he knew the documents he was producing and selling were used to disguise prostitution activities as legitimate massage services.

In addition to the prison term, Quraishi sentenced Rane to three years' supervised release.

