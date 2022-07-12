Hunterdon man struck woman with Jeep over fireworks dispute, police allege

CLINTON TOWNSHIP – A 62-year-old township resident is facing a variety of charges, including second-degree aggravated assault, for allegedly striking a 24-year-old woman with his Jeep in an apparent dispute over fireworks.

Kevin Stephenson has also been charged with possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose, assault by auto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other motor vehicle violations, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson.

Stephenson is lodged in the Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Hunterdon County. Second-degree charges carry a state prison sentence of five to 10 years.

At about 9:36 p.m. July 3, township police were sent to the area of Old Mountain Road and Deer Path Road on a report of fireworks, according to court papers.

The person who called police said her "husband" was on his way to the area to confront the people who were setting off the fireworks, the court papers say. Hunterdon County Communications reported the number came back to a phone in Stephenson's name.

Four minutes later, police got a call of a motor vehicle striking a person in the area of Deer Path Road. Multiple callers and eyewitnesses reported, according to court papers, that a white Jeep wrangler with large tires drove off the road and onto a Deer Path Road property and struck a woman on the other side of the fireworks display.

At the time, the victim had altered mental status and was taken by medevac helicopter to Morristown Memorial Hospital.

After speaking to a resident, Patrolman William Musacchio went to the Stephenson residence and spoke to Kevin Stephenson. When asked, Stephenson said he went to where the fireworks were being set off but said he did not speak to the people. He did admit, court papers say, to driving the Jeep off the road and into the field.

Court papers say there was a white Jeep with large tires in the Stephenson garage with visible front-end damage "consistent with striking an object in front of the vehicle." Stephenson was then arrested.

Court papers also indicate that Stephenson, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, did not know the victim.

