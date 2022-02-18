Hunter's discovery solves mystery of Virginia Collier's disappearance

A hunter’s discovery apparently solved the 3-year-old mystery of the disappearance of Virginia Collier.

Collier, 84, of Tampa, Florida, had been missing since March 5, 2019, when was reported missing to Glencoe police. She was in Etowah County to visit her brothers, Hubert and Herman “Buddy” Black, and had left Huber’s home in Glencoe heading for Bud's home on Lookout Mountain — but never arrived.

Authorities on Thursday confirmed that Collier’s vehicle, a blue 2019 Kia Optima, had been located and offered specifics at a press conference on Friday at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

More: A missing Florida woman's vehicle was found three years after she was reported missing

At 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, they said, someone who was hunting rabbits found the Kia in a wooded area off the end of Scroug Out Drive in Collinsville, off Tabor Road. The hunter also discovered a purse near the front of the vehicle, that contained a wallet with Collier’s driver’s license.

Virginia Collier is pictured with her brothers, Herman "Buddy" Black and Hubert Black. Collier has been missing since March 2019; both brothers have died during that time period.

Glencoe police and sheriff’s office investigators met the hunter at the Black Creek Fire Department, and he took them to the scene. Before they reached the vehicle, the investigators found a human cranium, and later found some other human bones and clothing.

Personnel from the Center for Applied Forensics in Jacksonville and the Etowah County Coroner’s office were called, and CFAF processed the scene. The remains were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville; the personal effects were turned over to Glencoe police.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Human remains found near recently discovered car of missing woman