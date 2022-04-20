'Hunters don't shoot to wound' Man stands trial in crossbow shooting

James Michael Rick listens to opening statements during his trial Tuesday afternoon, April 19, 2022, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Nobody is denying that James Michael Rick went hunting.

The question of who or what he was hunting, however, is at the heart of a criminal trial that started on Tuesday afternoon.

Rick, who is from North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Delia "Joyce" Aldridge Rick, who he is alleged to have shot with a crossbow before dumping her car, with her body in it, in Lake Wylie.

In Rick's trial on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Deborah Gulledge argued that on the evening of May 4, 2019, Rick thought that his girlfriend, Melinda Kay Robinson of Belmont, had stolen money that he planned to spend on drugs.

Attorney Deborah Gulledge looks back at defendant James Michael Rick during his trial Tuesday afternoon, April 19, 2022, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

"And he got mad. He got really, really angry," sending texts to someone else saying that he was looking for Robinson, Gulledge said.

Rick went to a home on Harmony Trail, southeast of Gastonia, and armed himself with someone else's crossbow, a weapon he was "very familiar with," Gulledge said.

Eventually, Robinson arrived, accompanied by Joyce Rick, Gulledge said.

When they pulled up to the house, James Rick was waiting, and he fired at Robinson, who flinched back, she said. The bolt struck Joyce Rick instead, killing her.

"Hunters don't shoot to wound. They shoot to kill," Gulledge said.

Afterward, Rick pulled the bolt from his cousin's body, and he and Robinson are alleged to have driven to Lake Wylie, where they sent Joyce Rick's car rolling into the lake. Then, Gulledge said, the couple fled to a South Carolina beach.

Superior Court Judge Tommy Davis speaks with attorneys Deborah Gulledge and Larry Hoyle during the trial of James Michael Rick Tuesday afternoon, April 19, 2022, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

"The shooting of Joyce Rick, this was no accident," Gulledge said. Hunting Robinson, acquiring a weapon, and then lying in wait for her suggests that the killing was premeditated, regardless of the fact that he did not hit his intended target.

"Those are actions of a guilty man," she said.

Rick's attorney, however, paints a very different picture.

Defense attorney Larry Hoyle said that James Rick, Joyce Rick, Melinda Robinson and others would pool money to buy drugs.

On May 4, Hoyle said, Rick took a pill and passed out, and when he awoke, he couldn't find the money he planned to use to buy more drugs.

He called his drug dealer and said that Robinson stole his drug money, but his mind didn't turn to murder, Hoyle said — "His mind turned to dope."

But Rick, he said, had already found his drug money when he went to the home on Harmony Trail. It had fallen between the console and the seat in his car.

"Well there goes the reason for his murder right there," Hoyle said.

On Harmony Trail, there is a patch of woods teeming with deer, and Rick asked someone there for a crossbow, saying that he saw a deer. Rick was walking down a hill when Robinson and Joyce Rick pulled up, and he slipped and the crossbow fired, Hoyle said. The bolt hit his cousin, who he loved, Hoyle said.

He said that Robinson will likely claim that Rick held her hostage when they fled.

"You're going to figure out pretty quickly that that's a bunch of nonsense," he said.

Instead, he said, Robinson told Rick, "We've got to get out of here," and then they removed Joyce and the car and left for a previously planned trip to the beach.

Defense attorney Larry Hoyle gives an opening statement during the trial of James Michael Rick Tuesday afternoon, April 19, 2022, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

"It was a horrible, tragic thing that happened," he said. "He loved his cousin."

"Once he found his money," he added, "he had no reason to harm anybody."

Rick faces a first-degree murder charge in his cousin's death. If convicted as charged, he would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole.

Attorneys have said they expect the trial to last about a week

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: South Carolina man stands trial in Gaston County crossbow shooting