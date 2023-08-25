Hunters hear screaming and gunshots before finding man’s body at rest stop, cops say

While parked at a highway rest stop in the middle of the night, two hunters heard screaming and barking, Michigan police said.

Then they heard two gunshots ring out into the darkness on Aug. 24, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said in a news conference.

Afterward, the pair spotted a car speeding away from the scene and a lifeless body lying on the ground, Swanson said.

The hunters, who were driving from Canada to Ohio, called 911, and deputies arrived at the Vienna Township rest stop around 3 a.m., according to Swanson.

Deputies examined the body, which had sustained two gunshot wounds, and identified the deceased as a 59-year-old Flint man.

About an hour later, dispatchers received a call from a Flint residence, the sheriff said. The caller stated that a family member had showed up to their house with a gun.

The family member, a 29-year-old Flint woman, then left the home in the same vehicle seen fleeing the rest stop, Swanson said.

“Using surveillance tools we have within the county, the vehicle was located, disabled and it was there that the suspect was taken into custody,” Swanson said.

A dog found in the vehicle was also secured.

“We believe this was a domestic that had some other entanglements that will be released later,” Swanson said.

The case will be presented to a Michigan prosecutor so that the woman can be charged, Swanson said.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released.

A representative for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Aug 25.

Vienna Township is located about 80 miles northwest of Detroit.

