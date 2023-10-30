Hunters find human remains in NC national forest, feds say. FBI is now investigating

Some hunters stumbled onto human remains in Pisgah National Forest, about 140 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The discovery was made Saturday, Oct. 28, off Stackhouse Road, north of the Marshall community, officials said.

FBI agents and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office “hiked to the remote area and secured the scene” on Sunday, officials said.

The body was found in a remote area off Stackhouse Road near Marshall, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, the U.S. Department of Justice says. Street View image from Aug. 2023. © 2023 Google

The identity of the person and cause of death remain to be determined. The investigation is being handled by the FBI because the body was found on federally owned land, officials said.

“The FBI’s Evidence Response Team meticulously processed the area to preserve the remains and uncover all available evidence,” officials said. “The remains will be sent to the FBI lab at Quantico, Virginia.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Stackhouse Road links US 70 to the Stackhouse Takeout boat ramp and its parking area along the French Broad River.

Pisgah National Forest covers more than 500,000 acres in the western North Carolina mountains and is ”primarily a hardwood forest with whitewater rivers, waterfalls and hundreds of miles of trails,” the U.S Forest Service says.

350-pound bear rips into sleeping family’s tent in Smoky Mountains, claws mom and child

Aggressive bears force camping ban in parts of the Appalachian Trail. One bit a hiker

7-year-old killed when tree crashes onto family’s tent in Great Smoky Mountains