Hunters looking for deer antlers find remains of man missing 5 years, Indiana cops say

The remains of a man missing since 2018 were discovered by a pair of hunters looking for deer shed antlers, according to Indiana State Police.

The hunters came upon what they believed to be human bones on Saturday, March 25, in Spencer County, about 90 miles west of Louisville.

Bone matter was collected, and authorities determined Sunday that the remains were of Donald Westfall Jr., who went missing in June 2018.

“For many of you, this has been a long time coming,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Robbie Lambert said during a news briefing Sunday.

It remains unclear how Westfall died. Additional forensic examinations will be conducted, police said.

Westfall, who was 40 when he went missing, had last been seen in surveillance footage at a convenience store in Boonville, his cousin told WEVV.

His van was found the next morning on a back county road with the keys still in the ignition, but the vehicle’s battery had been removed.

There were multiple searches for Westfall and investigators said Sunday that thousands of hours had been put into the case.

Family members believe Westfall was murdered, WEVV reported.

“We knew that we would one day find Donnie and be able to properly lay him to rest — and today is that day,” family members said on a missing person page.

Mom of missing Navy sailor says she’s checking Illinois dumpsters for 21-year-old son

Outdoorsman looking for deer antlers finds remains of missing Ohio man, officials say

Man searching for deer antlers discovers human skeletal remains, Kansas officials say