Hunters stumble across body with gunshot wound, Vermont cops say. Investigation starts

An investigation into a “suspicious death” is underway for Vermont law enforcement after a man’s body was found in the woods, state police say.

Hunters discovered the man’s body in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, Vermont State Police said in an Oct. 27 news release. When police arrived to the scene, they determined the man was dead “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.

The body was then sent to the chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington for further evaluation, according to police.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Caron from Barre, which is about 9 miles southwest of Plainfield, according to a Vermont State Police update on Oct. 29. The medical examiner’s officer listed the cause of his death as a gunshot wound.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Caron’s death was ruled as a homicide, state police said.

The investigation into Caron’s death has led police to say that it was a “targeted, isolated incident.” As of Oct. 29, police say they do not believe the man’s death is connected to “any of the other recent killings in Vermont.”

Further investigation into the man’s death is still “active and ongoing, state police said, and no one has been arrested in connection to the killing. Those who may have information to aid in the case are encouraged to call Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or send in an anonymous tip to the agency.

Plainfield is almost 10 miles east of Vermont’s capital Montpelier.

Body of ‘heavily armed’ man with explosives found at Colorado amusement park, cops say

Body found by loggers in Alabama woods in 1990 identified as Georgia mom, cops say

81-year-old dies after beachgoers pull him from ocean off Georgia beach, police say