Hunters stumble upon human remains in woods near rifle and jewelry, Maryland cops say

Two hunters discovered human skeletal remains in the woods of Maryland, prompting a police investigation.

The hunters, who have not been identified, told police they stumbled upon the remains alongside a gun, clothing and jewelry in a wooded area near a highway in Perryville, according to a March 1 news release from state police.

State troopers and a forensics team then descended upon the area, located the remains and scoured the scene for evidence, police said.

A gray backpack and a .22 caliber rifle were among the objects recovered, according to the release. Signs of a potential campsite were also found nearby.

Officials believe the deceased individual is a 6-foot tall, middle-aged white man, police said. His collarbone and a rib had been broken and healed.

The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for further examination, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

When contacted by McClatchy News on March 2, Maryland State Police did not have any updates on the investigation.

Nationwide, about 4,400 unidentified bodies are delivered to coroners and medical examiners each year, according to the Department of Justice. “Of those, about 1,000 remain unidentified after one year,” the department stated.

Perryville is about 40 miles northeast of Baltimore.

