Hunters stumble upon missing woman’s body while setting up deer stand, TN cops say

Hunters in Tennessee were setting up a deer stand when they came across a woman’s dead body, deputies said.

Officials identified her as missing 27-year-old Le’Keyshia Imani Bracy, according to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Family members reported Bracy missing from Chesterfield, Virginia, about 360 miles northeast of where she was found in Greene County, Tennessee, according to the Virginia State Police.

She had been missing since Oct. 31.

Greene County deputies responded to a call from the hunters at around 5 p.m. Nov. 2, according to the news release. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded.

Bracy’s body was then sent to forensics for examination.

Her cause of death has not been determined yet, but foul play is not suspected, deputies said in the release.

Woman found dead in car trunk after cops respond to ‘disturbance’ call, CA police say

Fishermen stumble upon 54-year-old’s floating body near kayak in SC lake, officials say

‘Avid outdoorsman’ dies while hunting, family says. ‘One of the things he loved most’

Hiker found and rescued after going missing at Texas national park, officials say