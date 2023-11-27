Hunters stumble upon mysterious human remains on Idaho private property, cops say

A group of hunters stumbled upon mysterious human remains on their private property in Idaho, deputies said.

Authorities responded to the finding at 9:48 a.m. Nov. 26 in the Twin Lakes area, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The remains were found on property near Timber Ridge Road, deputies said.

The remains have not been identified, and a cause of death is not known, according to the news release.

Deputies said it’s likely the remains have been on the property for “many months.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Twin Lakes is in northwestern Idaho. The village is about 40 miles northeast of Spokane, Washington.

The area includes the upper and lower lakes that are popular fishing spots for trout and bass.

Visitors also camp in this area.

