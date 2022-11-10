Hunters stumble upon skeletal remains and clothes in the woods, New York cops say

While deep in the woods, hunters stumbled upon human skeletal remains and clothing that may reveal more about the person who died, according to police in New York.

The discovery was made several hundred yards into the woods in Elmira, a city located in the state’s southern tier above the border of Pennsylvania, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nov. 8 news release. Authorities did not say when the hunters came across the remains.

An identification of the deceased person has not been made yet due to the condition of the remains, authorities say. It was not specified how long the person’s body may have been in the woods.

When police began investigating, they found the person had been wearing a T-shirt, black joggers and sneakers before their death, according to the release.

Their outfit suggests they “were dressed for warm weather,” police say.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom said his office is investigating several leads since the discovery, and an anthropologist will analyze the remains, according to WETM-TV.

However, Schrom said no county law enforcement agencies “have any missing person reports ‘that would fit this situation,’” the outlet reported.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that may help identify the remains to contact the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.

Elmira is 230 miles northwest of New York City.

