Hunters find woman’s body dumped in Georgia woods. Police need help identifying her

Hunters stumbled upon a woman’s body in the south Georgia woods, and now authorities are hoping someone can identify her.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of the woman found at the Portal Hunting Club near Riceboro on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators believe the woman was dead between one to two weeks before hunters discovered her body.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the GBI.

The person is described as a white female around 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing between 190 and 200 pounds, investigators said. She has no visible scars or tattoos.

Anyone with information on the unidentified woman is asked to call the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or submit an anonymous tip online. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted at 912-876-4555.

Riceboro is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

