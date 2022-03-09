🌱 Huntersville Daily: What You Need To Know Today (Wed, Mar 9)

Good morning, neighbors! Cassie Fambro here with your Wednesday copy of the Huntersville Daily.

First, today's weather:

Periods of rain. High: 59 Low: 45.

Here are the top stories in Huntersville today:

Huntersville Area Real Estate Roundup (Huntersville Patch) VIDEO: Huntersville 17-year-old attacked after defending friend (Fox 46 Charlotte) COVID update: New cases fall to 528 in today's NCDHHS report (corneliustoday.com) Contaminated jerky recall includes more than a dozen products found in North Carolina (Charlotte Observer) Russian Oil Ban: Will Gas Prices Go Higher In North Carolina? (Patch)

Today in Huntersville:

Public Art Commission Meeting - Virtual (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Communications Team, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission: "Wildlife in North Carolina Magazine - The latest issue of Wildlife in North Carolina magazine features an informative story on how N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission field staff monitors striped bass migration in the Roanoke River to ens..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Plum Creek: "911… this is becoming a concern now!!!!! - Called 911 this morning to add a report of our car being entered last night to add to a fellow Plum Creek resident who reported a person checking car doors this morning. The above I took a scree..." (Nextdoor)

Communications Manager MaeLynn Joyner, Town of Cornelius: "Want to have a say in how your Town grows? - Apply to be a member of LDCAB!The Land Development Code Advisory Board (LDCAB) reviews, evaluates, and recommends amendments to the Land Development Code and to Town planning processes and p..." (Nextdoor)

Public Information Officer Kim Strickland, Town of Huntersville: "Online Police Reports - DID YOU KNOW? You can file non-emergency police reports online for a variety of criminal complaints at www.huntersville.org/police. Scroll to the bottom of the webpage for the link to "file non-emergency police re..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Centennial Huntersville: "https://www.facebook.com/group... - Dog found off of Beatties Ford Rd" (Nextdoor)

