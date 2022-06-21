Huntersville police asking for public’s help to find suspect in crime spree

A man accused of a crime spree over a two-day span in Mecklenburg County earlier this month is wanted by the Huntersville Police Department.

Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who stole a vehicle and a license plate then was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Between May 31 and June 1, police say the man pictured in security photos stole a vehicle from a Randy Marion dealership in Huntersville, stole a license plate from Huntersville Ford and then crashed causing an injury in Charlotte and left the scene.

Anyone with information on who the suspect is should reach out to Huntersville police and speak with Detective Smith at jsmith@huntersville.org or 704-464-5518.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 and can be eligible for a $1,000 reward if the information leads to an arrest.

