Huntersville jewelry store thieves armed with guns, sledgehammers

Huntersville PD confirmed that the thieves who robbed a jewelry store in Birkdale Village had guns and carried sledgehammers into the business.

Three male suspects entered Fink’s Jewelers in Huntersville around noon on Tuesday wearing hooded sweatshirts and full-face masks, pictures show.

Suspects armed with guns and sledgehammers robbed Fink's Jewelers in Huntersville on July 11.

Armed with handguns, two suspects demanded the store’s employees to gather in a corner of the store while one stayed at the entrance.

They then smashed the glass cabinets and took the jewelry, officials say.

Once they stole the jewelry, the suspects fled the scene in possibly two vehicles. Huntersville PD has not released vehicle information at this time.

No employees were injured and the only damage reported was to the smashed display cases. The amount of jewelry stolen is currently undisclosed.

Huntersville PD asks for any witnesses or people with information or video surveillance to contact Detective Tim Lesser at 704-464-5349 or tlesser@huntersville.org or North Meck Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

