Huntersville police round up escaped donkeys grazing in front yard

A Huntersville resident had an unorthodox early morning visitor on Sunday.

According to a post from the Huntersville Police Department Facebook page, officers got a call for suspicious activity in the Stephen Grove neighborhood. The caller told police he saw two suspects in his yard causing damage, describing one suspect as brown and possibly pregnant, and the other as tan. Police were also told they might be juveniles because of their ‘miniature’ height.

Responding officers didn’t find juveniles at the scene, but two donkeys who had escaped from a home up the road. Police used farming tactics to keep both donkeys in the caller’s fenced-in yard and contacted the donkey’s owners.

Officers and the caller waited with the animals until their owners arrived and walked them the 1/4 mile back to their home.

