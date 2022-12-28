Huntersville police search for missing 63-year-old man

Police in Huntersville are asking the public for help to find a missing 63-year-old man who was last seen Monday on foot.

Willie Boyce was reported from 111 South Church St. in Hunter Village. He often goes to Cashion’s Quik Stop downtown and the Deer Hill Apartments, police said.

ALSO READ: Another mixed-use development planned for Huntersville

Police went door to door in Deer Hill and checked greenways in the area.

VIDEO: Huntersville town planners approve rezoning request in Birkdale Village