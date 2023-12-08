Huntersville state representative announces run for U.S. House

The race for North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District is heating up with a new candidate.

Republican state legislator John Bradford of Huntersville filed to run for the U.S. House seat on Friday.

In the Republican primary race, Bradford will face Mark Harris, the former 9th Congressional District candidate whose race was overturned due to election fraud.

Leigh Brown, Don Brown, and Allan Baucom have said they intend to run for the district.

According to Bradford’s official announcement, he’s filling up the campaign war chest. He’s loaning himself up to $2 million for the run.

The 8th District includes parts of Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties, and runs down to Robeson County.

