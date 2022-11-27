Hunting for a sewing machine? You can snag one as low as $99 with these Cyber Monday sales
Sewing machines are a must-have for any crafter, but they can cost a pretty penny—unless you're shopping during Cyber Monday. Right now, you can find discounts on all the best brands out there, including Brother, Singer and Janome. As a sewing machine connoisseur, I'm here to tell you which machines are worth your money (and which are worth skipping).
Here are all the best sewing machines on sale for Cyber Monday, including sewing machines for beginners and machines for more advanced sewers.
The best beginner sewing machines on sale for Cyber Monday
When it comes to sewing machines, it's hard to beat Brother and Singer, especially for your first machine. There are some really incredible deals happening on Amazon right now for these brands. If it's a machine you plan on using for small projects or repairs, I recommend the Brother GX37, which comes with 37 stitch designs and easy-to-use dials, and is down to just $143.99 right now. For a more advanced model, go with the Singer 4452 heavy-duty machine, which is better for larger projects and a whopping $90 off right now.
Brother CP216OR Computerized Sewing Machine for $136.99 (Save $33)
Singer 4423 Heavy Duty Sewing Machine for $179.99 (Save $20)
Heureux Z6 Computerized Sewing Machine for $207.99 (Save $92)
Singer 4452 Heavy Duty Sewing Machine for $209.99 (Save $90)
The best advanced sewing machines on sale for Cyber Monday
For more advanced sewing machines, you've gotta go with Janome, the brand synonymous with high-quality sewing machines. I recommend the Janome 4120QDC, which is on sale for an astounding $699 right now, or 42% off its normal price of $1,199. It comes with a computerized screen and dozens of necessary accessories. But for the best of the best, you've gotta go with the Janome Skyline S5, which is $200 off right now and changes the game for quilters.
Singer HD6700 Electronic Heavy Duty Sewing Machine for $271.63 (Save $28.36)
Janome HD5000 Heavy Duty Sewing Machine (Black edition) for $449 (Save $50)
Janome 3160QDC-T Sewing and Quilting Machine for $599 (Save $100)
Janome 4120QDC Computerized Sewing Machine for $699 (Save $500)
Janome Memory Craft 6650 Sewing & Quilting Machine for $1,599.99 (Save $699)
Elna Elnita ef72 Sewing and Quilting Machine for $1,699 (Save $100)
Janome Horizon Memory Craft 9850 Embroidery and Sewing machine for $1,899 (Save $100)
Janome Memory Craft 9850 Sewing & Embroidery Machine for $1,999 (Save $500)
The best portable and kids' sewing machines on sale for Cyber Monday
Shopping for a cheap sewing machine for a kid, or a machine you can use on the go? You can shop machines as low as $19 at Walmart right now. The Varmax mini sewing machine comes in three fun colors and features an extender neck, which can help you extend your sewing surface. It's just $32.99 right now for Cyber Monday (save $11).
Haitral HT-CS141WPU Portable Sewing Machine for $19.99 (Save $5.17)
The best sewing accessories on sale for Cyber Monday
Every sewing machine needs its accessories, from sewing feet and needles to thread and rotary cutters. Here are all the best accessories on sale now. Note: You'll want to match needles and presser feet to your brand, so don't buy Brother needles for a Singer machine.
New Brothread 40 Embroidery Threads for $20.79 (Save $20.20)
Simithread 63 Brother Embroidery Machine Colors for $35.19 (Save $45.18)
