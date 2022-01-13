Hunting trip results in shooting death

Jan. 13—A White City man was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday for a criminally negligent homicide that happened during a group hunting trip near Conde Creek on Oct. 27, 2021.

Salvador Salazar-Sanchez, 34, of the 3200 block of Antelope Road, was also charged with misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, for lending, borrowing or selling a big game tag and for hunting without a valid tag. There is also a violation sought for shooting across a road, according to the grand jury indictment.

The suspect was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after an arraignment-indictment proceeding in the Jackson County Circuit Court, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Sheriff's Office said Salazar-Sanchez intended to shoot at a game animal from across a road but instead struck Roberto Mojarro-Sandoval in the chest. The shot killed Mojarro-Sandoval.

The fatal shooting is a Class B felony while the act of discharging a weapon on or across a highway is considered a violation of law, according to the indictment.

Among conditions of release is that he possess no firearms — including simulated firearms — ammunition, other weapons and dangerous animals as well as to not go hunting.

He is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference on March 7.