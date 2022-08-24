The most popular Amazon wigs to help freshen your look

Amazon wigs: 10 popular Amazon wigs with thousands of reviews

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Changing up your hairstyle can feel like hitting the reset button. Whether you’ve always wanted to see how curls would look framing your face or how you'd look as a blonde, a wig is a great way to try out any hairstyle. But you don’t have to visit a specialty shop—Amazon sells hundreds of wigs, with at least one that’s bound to suit your desired style. For your consideration, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best wigs on Amazon, each with over 1,000 rave reviews.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. For long, beachy waves

Go for a long, ultra-wavy style with this Netgo wig.

Reviews: 13,052

Rating: 4.1 stars

For long locks and face-framing bangs, look no further than this wavy wig from Netgo. The 27-inch-long synthetic hair is made from Japanese Kanekalon fibers that claim to be soft to the touch and heat-resistant enough to style with hot tools. The adjustable hook inside helps ensure the cap fits snugly to your head.

You can snag this wig in 23 shades, from pastel pinks and bright blues to more natural tones like brown, blonde or black.

Reviewers consistently point out that the bangs tend to need a little work, and occasionally they need touching up after heavy use, but it’s hard to beat the volume and softness for the price.

Get the Netgo Wig from Amazon starting at $21.99

2. For shoulder-length, wavy strands

Snag this Vckovcko wig for a medium-length style in many colors.

Reviews: 12,972

Rating: 4.3 stars

The product page for VCKOVCKO’s wigs includes 29 colors from gray and blonde to aqua blue and green. Many are wigs with bangs in a long-bob style, and all of them have a wavy texture made from Kanekalon fibers that claim to be soft, tangle- and shedding-free and heat-friendly.

Its double machine weft means more hair and a thicker, fuller look. The cap contains adjustable straps inside to secure the wig to your head comfortably.

Reviewers warn that it does shed more than the manufacturer claims, but customers love its natural hairline, the high quality-to-price ratio, and that it works great as a headband wig if you prefer.

Story continues

Get the Vckovcko Pastel Wavy Wig from Amazon starting at $23.99

3. For natural curly locks

Get a natural-looking style with this curly Pizazz wig.

Reviews: 9,846

Rating: 4.2 stars

It’s hard to get more realistic than a human hair wig. This curly, dark style has a lace front that’s pre-plucked for a natural-looking hairline, complete with baby hairs. The cap is adjustable to fit your head securely but claims to be invisible while on the scalp. You can wash and use hot tools on the wig to restyle it and even style it with a side or middle part. Though only available in black, it comes in multiple lengths, from as short as 14 inches to as long as 26 inches.

Reviewers praise the fit, texture, and quality. While it could be thicker, it’s an incredible deal for genuine human hair. It looks gorgeous, it can be installed and worn for days at a time, and it’s easy to maintain.

Get the Pizazz Human Hair Lace Front Wigs from Amazon starting at $113.49

4. For a highlighted blonde strands

Get highlights without the salon time with this Faelbaty wig.

Reviews: 8,152

Rating: 4.2 stars

Anyone who’s after shoulder-length blonde locks will love the subtle highlights throughout that give this wig a sense of dimension. The 12-inch-long golden hair is made from synthetic fiber that claims to be heat-resistant and high quality with no shedding or tangling. The listing also offers other wigs from Faelbaty in different colors, lengths and styles.

Reviewers praise the softness and feel, as well as the color and curls. Just be ready to trim it: numerous users struggled with the lengthy bangs getting in their eyes. One reviewer writes: “I am very happy with this product! I bought this wig specifically for Taylor Swift-themed parties, and I got so many compliments!”

Get the Faelbaty Loose Wave Blonde Wig from Amazon for $21.98

5. For a curly, short style

This short, curly wig from Jessica Hair will look like your natural locks.

Reviews: 6,753

Rating: 4.0 stars

This voluminous wig is made of curly, black human hair and comes in 7 lengths, from 8” to 20”. The lace front wig features a pre-plucked hairline with baby hair. The brand claims that it’ll return to its curly texture post-wash, but you can use styling tools on it to change up your look.

A few reviewers note that the size is on the smaller side, but not enough to be an issue. One reviewer is still happy with it after three years. Another exclaims, “It’s honestly the best purchase I’ve made as far as wigs go… And I’ve purchased over 100 wigs in my lifetime!”

Get the Jessica Hair Lace Front Wig from Amazon starting at $69.80

6. For long locks and curtain bangs

Snag this affordable MapofBeauty wig in multiple colors.

Reviews: 7,117

Rating: 4.2 stars

In most cases, you get what you pay for with wigs, but this anomaly has an ultra-low price and thousands of positive reviews. It’s available in 15 colors ranging from brown to silver to green, making it great for everyday wear or a costume party. It has tousled curls throughout and bangs that can either be swept to the side or parted to frame the face. The cap is adjustable between 20 and 21 inches and the hairs are made of soft, heat-stylable Kanekalon fibers.

The consistent theme among reviews is shock at the quality-to-price ratio, and pleasant surprise at how positive the experience is. You can always find a thicker or a softer wig, but the volume and texture get rave reviews, and the synthetic hair doesn’t have the excessive shine that often serves as a giveaway.

Get the MapofBeauty Charming Women's Long Curly Full Hair Wig from Amazon starting at $11.99

7. For a tousled, curly bob

Achieve effortless curls with this shoulder-length Nnzes wig.

Reviews: 6,569

Rating: 4.2 stars

This curly wig offers both natural and eye-catchingly unique colors, including a wine red and bluish-black. Each one is shoulder-length with trimmable bangs and made from synthetic fibers that claim to be soft and smooth. The cap contains straps that can be adjusted to about 21 to 23 inches. A high number of reviewers describe using it after losing hair, for a variety of medical reasons, and they praise the softness, natural look and the “throw on and go” convenience.

One reviewer gushes that after spending $60 on a more expensive option and being disappointed, “This wig was my savior. It was way cheaper and should have been my first pick. It’s soft, looks natural, it's comfortable and truly looks like the photos.”

Get the Nnzes Bob Curly Wig from Amazon starting at $23.99

8. For balayage strands

Get long, two-toned styles with these Bogsea wigs.

Reviews: 4,860

Rating: 3.9 stars

Ombré hair, or hair that is dark at the root and lightened through the ends, has been in style for many years. This long, wavy Bogsea wig offers several different ombré hues and a few single-dye wigs. Like others on this list, you can adjust the cap to fit your head from 21 to 23 inches using attached straps and the hair is made of soft synthetic fibers.

Reviewers love this wig. It’s one of the few that’s described as “a little thick,” so the thinness common to these wigs isn’t an issue. Among its fans include a chef who says that it handles the heat, condensation, and sweat of the kitchen with no issue, and that she’s never buying a human hair wig again.

Get the Bogsea Long Wavy Wigs from Amazon starting at $23.99

9. For a voluminous mane

Select from multiple styles with these Elesty wigs.

Reviews: 2,327

Rating: 4.1 stars

From curly locks to wavy hair, Elesty has you covered. The six synthetic fiber wigs in this listing range from 20 to 24 inches in length and offer colors from black to purple with natural and pastel tones in between. The cap contains adjustable straps and the 2.5 inches of lace at the front let you customize your hairline to make it look even more natural.

This isn’t the lowest-maintenance option available, and a lot of the reviewers talk about styling the front and sides, so if you don’t have experience trimming a wig, a trip to the salon may be in order. While you might not want to wear it for a month straight, it’s a fun piece, with many reviewers saying they get asked if this is their real hair.

Get the Elesty Long Natural Curly T-Part Lace Front Wig from Amazon starting at $43.99

10. For a pixie cut

Enjoy this chic, short Ruisenna wig.

Reviews: 2,410

Rating: 4.0 stars

Ready to rock a chic, short cut? This synthetic wig comes in a straight or wavy-curly bob in black, burgundy and a sandy blonde ombré to match your style. Like other wigs on this list, you can adjust the cap to your comfort. The brand recommends you avoid heat styling, so be sure you like the style before you take the plunge.

Reviews say that it’s soft, light, and great for summer. A few people mention it differing in color from the product photos, but there are enough user pictures that you can get a feel for whether it’s what you want, and it’s one of the smallest investments on the list.

Get the Ruisenna Short Hair Wig from Amazon starting at $14.99

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon wigs: 10 popular Amazon wigs with thousands of reviews