Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.15

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.15 per share on the 1st of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Huntington Bancshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Huntington Bancshares' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 46.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Huntington Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.62. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Huntington Bancshares May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Huntington Bancshares has only grown its earnings per share at 2.3% per annum over the past five years. Huntington Bancshares is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

We'd also point out that Huntington Bancshares has issued stock equal to 41% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Huntington Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Huntington Bancshares that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

