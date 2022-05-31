Huntington Bank in Kent robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning, police seek suspect

Kent police say this person robbed the Huntington Bank in Kent at gunpoint on Tuesday and then fled.

Kent police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Huntington Bank on East Main Street at gunpoint at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say the person entered the bank, pointed a firearm at the teller and presented a note demanding money. The suspect placed the money into a beige purse and then fled the bank.

They say they are unsure if the suspect is a man or woman, but that the person is heavy set and wearing a pink hoodie, pink mask and a stocking hat.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Kent police detectives at 330-673-7732.

