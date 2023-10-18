Huntington Beach approves restricting minors' access to certain books

TechCrunch

There are a lot of opposing views on the subject, of course, but the one thing everyone seems to agree on is that robotics and AI will have a profound impact on human jobs, going forward. At today’s Delivering the Future event at a fulfilment center south of Seattle, the company announced that it will be teaming with MIT nad the Ipos research firm to determine how these systems will impact work. The subject is obviously an important one for Amazon.