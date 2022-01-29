🌱 Huntington Daily: $1.495M Wow House + Mask Mandate To Feb 10

Good day, people of Huntington! It's me again, Andrew Tessler, your host of the Huntington Daily.

First, today's weather:

Winds subsiding, blowing snow. High: 25 low: 12.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Huntington:

Wow house: $1.495M Huntington Bay home with beach, tennis rights. Check out this beautiful property located at 9 Valley Ct. This Huntington Bay home was custom-built in 2016 and is on the market for $1,495,000. The property boasts rights to a beach, tennis, and mooring. The residence is perfect for today's modern lifestyle; enjoy an open concept, radiant heat flooring and driveway, 9" ceilings, smart house technology, wrap around decks, chefs kitchen and fabulous floor plan. All 3 levels offer easy living! Just move in and bring your paddle board! (Huntington Patch) Mask mandated extended until Feb 1. Gov Kathy Hochul announced yesterday she would be extending the mask mandate until Feb 1. COVID-19 numbers have gone down dramatically but Hochul wants to look at the mandate on a two-week basis instead of a monthly overlook. (National Review) ICYMI: There will be a Substance Abuse Disorders Subcommittee Meeting on February 3 in Suffolk County. After newly appointed police commissioner Rodney Harrison spoke with Huntington residents via Zoom, it's evident we need to tackle the drug and crime problem in our area. There will be a Substance Abuse Disorders subcommittee meeting on Feb 3. You can get involved and give suggestions and also hear what plans will be made in 2022 to tackle this crisis. Please call the MH Division at 631-853-8500, to get the numbers to participate in this Zoom call

Today in Huntington:

The Huntington Winter Farmers Market. (9:00 a.m.)

Ridotto Concert: Pianist Zhu Wang in Recital - Huntington Jewish Center. (4:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Halesite Fire Department: With the heavy snowfall accumulations, we would like to remind everybody that a clearly visible, accessible fire hydrant could save your home – or even your life. If a fire hydrant is buried in snow, firefighters can lose valuable time trying to locate your home. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Greenlawn: "My mom is looking for a young person to help her sell her items she has collected over the years in our home . - She would like help to set up a website, take pictures of the items, price them and list them for sale." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Harborfields School District: "Hi Neighbors, - Nineteen-year-old female, community college student looking for babysitting and childcare opportunities nearby. Has worked as a camp counselor with small children. Lives in Huntington area and can drive to and from your home." (Nextdoor)

Joseph from Nextdoor's Community Team, Nextdoor New York: "Did you know 11,500 people visit the ER each year due to shoveling ? - To help keep you safe while shoveling, follow my safety tips below and share yours in the comments. Get prepared" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, West Shore: "Snow Plowing. - Snow plowing ! Good fast professional service available! More than 15 years of experience!!!! Huntington NY Be free to call, text 6318755260 Jay" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Cold Spring Hills: "PLUMBER - Looking for recommendations for a trustworthy and experienced plumber." (Nextdoor)

Events:

COVID Testing Site (January 31)

FREE WEBINAR | “Gothic Architecture in Florence and Siena” (February 1)

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)

Is Your Organization Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day-March 21 (Details)

